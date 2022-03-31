Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $52.40. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 55,926 shares changing hands.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

