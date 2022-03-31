Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.04. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,983 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 7,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,986. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

