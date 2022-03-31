Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE DB opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

