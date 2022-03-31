Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

