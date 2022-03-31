Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 4.4%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.27 and last traded at $134.55. 18,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,293,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

