DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DiamondHead stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in DiamondHead by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

