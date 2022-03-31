DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DRH stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $20,747,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

