DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 2,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

