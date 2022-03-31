Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.16%.
Digihost Technology stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.
About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digihost Technology (DGHI)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.