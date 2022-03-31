Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Digihost Technology stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGHI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

