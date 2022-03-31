Digitalcoin Trading Down 23.9% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $164,209.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,226.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.67 or 0.07226139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00811142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.00462054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.00411699 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,633,851 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.