DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DLH by 88.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DLH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

