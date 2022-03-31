Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.21. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

DLTR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,335. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.