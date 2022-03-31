Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.17.
Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.16. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61.
About Dollarama (Get Rating)
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.