Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares started coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.26 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.