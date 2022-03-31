Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares started coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.26 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

