DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,738. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

