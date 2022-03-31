Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS DNLMY remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 12.33%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.