Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.