Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $143,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

