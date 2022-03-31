Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $502.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

