e-Gulden Price Tops $0.12 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $107.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,541 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,372 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

