Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.
