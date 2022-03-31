Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.27 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

