Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

