Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

KODK opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

In other Eastman Kodak news, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 165.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

