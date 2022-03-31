easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.67.

EJTTF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.