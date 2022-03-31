Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ebix stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

