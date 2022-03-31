eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $597,893.82 and $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.00278012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001497 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

