Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,423. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

