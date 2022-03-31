Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

EDAP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,007. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

