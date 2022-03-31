Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
EDAP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,007. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
