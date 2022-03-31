Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0229 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $26,334.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00271766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,448,860 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.