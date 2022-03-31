Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

