Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ESBK remained flat at $$22.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

