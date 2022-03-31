Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Stock Price Up 12%

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) rose 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 18,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 870,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Embark Technology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

