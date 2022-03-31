Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

