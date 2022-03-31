Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 66.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Enbridge by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.