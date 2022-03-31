Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Liberum Capital

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. 60,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,190. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.