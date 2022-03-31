ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 583,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

