ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 583,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
