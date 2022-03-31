Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENIC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

