Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

