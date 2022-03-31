Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.