ENI (NYSE:E) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.
NYSE E opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
