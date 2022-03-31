ENI (NYSE:E) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

NYSE E opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

