Enigma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $248,429.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $470,526.19 and approximately $248,429.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025570 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $364.95 or 0.00774048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

