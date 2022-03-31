Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

