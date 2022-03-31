EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 8.1% Higher

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays lowered EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

