EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.