Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

ENT stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,643.50 ($21.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,080,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,577. The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,611.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,782.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

