Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $298,200.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

