Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.07

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.07 and last traded at $117.35, with a volume of 1605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

