Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,542 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

