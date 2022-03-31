EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.70. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $12.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

EPAM stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.09. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

