Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $233.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several research firms have commented on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

